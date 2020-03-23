Pismo Preserve closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Pismo Preserve will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The Land Conservancy of SLO County determined that there is not adequate space to allow for social distancing.

"Due to the design of the trails, constraints of the parking lot and restrooms, and the numbers of visitors we have seen in the last few days, the Pismo Preserve does not provide adequate opportunity for social distancing," said Kaila Dettman, Executive Director of The Land Conservancy. "We have worked closely with County and City of Pismo leadership and they support our decision."

The trail has been a popular spot since it opened in January.

Dettman said in the meantime, people looking for exercise should consider walking around the block or biking while the preserve is closed.

Dettman assured the community that the temporary closure does not mean the preserve is going anywhere any time soon. "

"The Pismo Preserve has been conserved in perpetuity and the trails will still be here when these literal and figurative storms pass. Our team will continue to monitor the news and recommendations regarding COVID-19 closely and will reopen the Pismo Preserve when it is safe to do so," Dettman said.

Restoration and conservation work will still continue, Dettman says.

The Pismo Preserve opened in January, after it was purchased by the Land Conservancy of SLO County. The preserve boasts 11 miles of wildlife and hiking trails in Pismo Beach off Highway 101.