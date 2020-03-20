Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Police arrest two for grand theft, arson in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles police arrested two in connection to the Lowe's fire and grand theft on Thursday.

Police arrested Jose Mendoza and Rufino Vargas on Thursday for conspiracy and grand theft.

Police are currently looking for Jose Ramon Gonzalez Dominguez, another person of interest in these crimes, for questioning.

The incident happened Sunday around 8:15 p.m., Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a small fire at the entrance of Lowe's.

In an investigation, detectives found that a suspect had entered Lowe's shortly after 8 p.m. and staged a rolling pipe threader nearby before covering it with a canvas drop cloth.

Once he set the fire, the alarms and sprinklers activated, the suspect then pushed the pipe threader out of the store.

Investigators suspect this to be a three person job.

This is an ongoing investigation.

