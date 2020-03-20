Planned burn at Morro Bay and Montana de Oro State Parks begins Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.- The California Department of Parks and Recreation has announced it will be holding planned burns starting Tuesday at Morro Bay and Montana de Oro State Parks, according to the department.

Approximately 80 piles of brush will be burned from Tuesday, March 24 to Tuesday March 31, the department said.

The purpose of the planned burn is to help with fuel reduction, forest management and restorative projects.

Fires could begin as early as 7 a.m. and will be put out around 5 p.m.

California State Parks is working with the Air Pollution Control District, the Morro Bay Fire Department and Cal Fire to conduct the week-long planned burn.