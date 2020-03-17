COVID-19 cases double overnight in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

According to County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, the total number of cases doubled overnight from three to six. About 200 people have been tested in the county so far, and an additional 50 could be tested Tuesday.

Three of the patients are in north county, two are in the south county and one is along the coast of the county.

Borenstein also said hospitals are preparing for an influx of new patients.

Public health officials also said the county is running low on components for testing kits and may need to begin sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county hopes to have more testing kits in the coming days.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officials hold Tuesday briefing