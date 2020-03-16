Third confirmed case of coronavirus reported in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A third person has tested positive for the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County.

The latest confirmed case is a person who lives in the same home as the second confirmed case in the county.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials said the person is in self quarantine and is recovering in isolation at home.

The latest confirmed case comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended some closures for bars, wineries and restaurants. San Luis Obispo County is expected to cease all alcohol sales at bars and wineries starting at 5 p.m. Monday..

A press conference with San Luis Obispo County health is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.*

This press conference was previously planned for 3 p.m.*