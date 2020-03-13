SLO County Jail stops all in-person inmate visitations due to coronavirus concerns

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - In response to the coronavirus concerns, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced precautionary measures are being taken at the County Jail to prevent the spread of illness.

The Sheriff's Office said, effective immediately, in-person inmate visitation will be temporarily suspended until further notice. However, video visitation will still be available for inmates and their families.

The Office said they value visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, so they negotiated with their provider, Homewav, to get reduced rates for video visitation during this period of time.

You can contact Homewav at their website here for more information or call the video visitation phone number at (314) 764-2872.

In-person visitations between inmates and attorneys or law enforcement will still be available by using glass partitioned rooms.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office said they have intensified their cleaning procedures in the Jail. Each person that is arrested is screened for fever and respiratory symptoms by a nurse before entering the Jail. If the person has symptoms, they are immediately given a mask, taken to the medical unit and isolated. The Jail would then notify Public Health and follow their recommendations.

In addition, those who work in the jail are following the Sheriff's Office's existing employee policy regarding sick time use when they are ill as a means to prevent the introduction of any illness to the jail.

Additional news and information about COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County is available at www.ReadySLO.org.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in SLO County.