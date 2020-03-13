San Luis Obispo County schools beginning to plan for closures

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - School closures are being announced in San Luis Obispo County.

School districts are currently working on plans for possible closures related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lucia Mar School district will close from March 16 through March 27. This includes all K-12 schools, preschool programs, after-school programs and adult education. All school district-related events will be canceled through March 29.

Food Services Department will provide free food at a number of school sites. Families can drive through or walk up to pick up to received meals for the children in their family. For a list of pickup locations, click here.

The Lucia Mar School District plans to reopen on March 30, but the school district says that decision could change.

San Luis Coastal Unified will close all campuses and suspend all school-related activities starting March 16 through April 14. This includes athletics.

The school district will keep in contact with County Public Health officials to determine how to proceed.

The Atascadero Unified School District is closing schools beginning March 16. The school calendar is re-shuffling to accommodate school closures. Spring Break will end on March 31, at which point school administrators will reconvene to decide whether or not to extend closures.

A decision regarding the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is expected soon.

James J. Brescia, Ed.D., County Superintendent of Schools, listed the following school districts and charter schools that will be meeting to discuss temporary closures:

Almond Acres Charter

Atascadero Unified

Bellevue-Santa Fe Charter

Cayucos Elementary

Coast Unified

Lucia Mar Unified

Paso Robles Joint Unified

Pleasant Valley Joint Union Elementary

San Luis Coastal Unified

San Luis Obispo County Office of Education

San Miguel Joint Union

Shandon Joint Unified

Templeton Unified

Brescia says he endorses the decision for each school to be closed for a minimum of 14 days.