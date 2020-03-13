Paso Robles BBQ joint offers toilet paper rolls with purchase of each meal

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- A local barbecue place has a different response to the coronavirus concerns in Paso Robles.

Big Bubba's Bad to the Bone BBQ is giving away a free toilet paper roll for every food item purchased from their new menu.

Paso Robles restaurant owner Roger Sharp came up with this idea after seeing a shortage in toilet paper due to coronavirus concerns. He came up with the idea to not only help his business but his fellow community members as well.

Due to a good fortune in acquiring a "massive" amount of toilet paper, they will offer one free roll of toilet paper for each food item purchased.

The giveaway began Friday at 11 a.m.

They say they will honor this offer as long as supplies last or until the local store can replenish their inventory.