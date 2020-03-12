SLO School District cancels events due to coronavirus concerns

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Coastal Unified School District released that they will be canceling events and activities that have 250 people or more on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement was made due to coronavirus concerns.

The school district will be canceling events and activities including field trips, dances, shows, assemblies and others.

They will cancel all student and staff travel events.

They are in discussion with CIF, County athletics directors and high school principals to determine how to best proceed with spring athletics.

They are following recommendations of the San Luis Obispo County Health Department led by Dr. Penny Borenstein, the Center for Disease Control and the Governor's Office.