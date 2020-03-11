Police step in human feces during two arrests in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles Police Department arrested two people involved in mail theft and drug possession in Paso Robles Tuesday night.

Police arrest Jennifer Cavish and John Bell, both are residents of Bakersfield.

On Tuesday night around 10 p.m., a Paso Robles police officers was patrolling the neighborhoods of Meadowlark when the officer saw a truck parked at the end of meadowlark near Airport Road in Paso Robles.

Officers made contact with the people inside, Cavish and Bell.

During a probation search, officers quickly realize they stepped in a pile of human waste before discovering hundreds of mail and Amazon packages.

Officers found that they were stolen from Southeast Paso Robles.

Officers also located meth, shaved car keys, burglary tools, license plates and a homemade community mailbox master key.

Officers concluded that the key was used to access several community boxes in Paso Robles.

Officers found additional homemade labeled mailbox master keys for Tulare, Visalia and Bakersfield.

Both Bell and Cavish were arrested on charges related to the thefts.

Officers say the mail they found was from over 100 addresses from the following streets: Sleepy Hollow, Inverness, Sycamore Canyon, Winding Brook, Running Stag, Oxen, Rambouillet, Larkfield, Crystal Canyon, Little Quail Place, Creek Sand, Silver Oaks and Spyglass.

Police say all letter mail will go back to the post office for delivery. Opened mail that cannot be delivered were shredded.

Paso Robles police say they will contact anyone that got their mail stolen and will return any packages they have found.

Police ask the public not to call dispatch.

They remind people to empty their mailboxes daily.