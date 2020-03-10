PG&E investigates possible lightning strikes damaging equipment in Oceano

San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric is investigating the possibility of lightning strikes damaging equipment after nearly 1,000 customers lost power in Oceano and Arroyo Grande Tuesday.

A power outage was initially reported around 4 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, Calfire was called for a report of lightning striking a power pole on Highway 1 south of Oceano. Multiple calls came in to report visible flames on the power line.

PG&E said their crews were investigating the cause of the outage and were hoping to have power restored in Oceano by 7:15 p.m.

Related outages were reported in Arroyo Grande near Highway 227 and Corbett Canyon Road. That outage started around 5 p.m.

PG&E said they hoped to have that outage fixed by 8:15 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County had severe weather sweep through the area at the time of the outages, with a flash flood warning in place at the time.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: For parts of San Luis Obispo County including Oceano and Pismo Beach as thunderstorms produce rainfall rates exceeding 1" per hour. Impacts include: flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and low lying areas. pic.twitter.com/JEmLUiaLzU — Kelsey Gerckens (@KelseyGerckens) March 11, 2020

For the latest updates on PG&E outages, visit their online outage map.