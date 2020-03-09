SLO police release 2019 crime report, shows 4 percent decrease

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo City Police Department released its 2019 annual crime report on Monday afternoon.

The report details significant progress made in a number of areas such as community outreach, crime, police operations, homelessness, traffic, noise and downtown.

The overall report says that there is a downward trend in overall crime by four percent in 2019.

The Chief of Police Deanna Cantrell says this trend of largely attributable to the hard work of every member of the San Luis Obispo Police Department and by many of the community members.

Notable highlights in the reports show a 25 percent decrease in sexual assaults, residential burglary lowered by 37 percent, 18 percent decrease in traffic citations and homelessness calls along with complaints dropped by 22 percent for the first time since 2012.

The department also credits its continued educational efforts and outreach programs to the decreasing trend in crimes, homelessness, traffic, noise and downtown issues.

They plan on utilizing the same initiatives throughout 2020.