Man arrested for attempting to kidnap young girl, evading arrest in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a man who attempted to kidnap a young girl and evaded arrest in San Luis Obispo.

Police arrested David Castellon, 28, San Luis Obispo.

On Sunday afternoon at around 3:45 p.m., the San Luis Obispo police department received a 911 call about an attempted kidnap.

Officers responded to the area of Meadow Park where the suspect was last reported.

In the investigation, evidence revealed that Castellon attempted to grab an eight-year-old girl by the arm while she was walking home from the area of Meadow Park.

The eight-year-old child described the grabbing as a "hard-grip" on her arm but she was able to pull away and run safely home to her parents who called the police.

Officers were provided with a detailed description of Castellon.

Police found Castellon in their searching area but Castellon ran from the officers.

After a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended Castellon.

Investigators later came in and interviewed Castellon.

Investigators obtained statements linking Castellon to the alleged crime.

Castellon was book into County jail.

His bail was set at $50,000.