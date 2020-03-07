Paso Robles Police Department hires new four-legged officer

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Police Department welcomed a brand new member to their team, a K9 police dog named Renzo!

Renzo is a one-year-old purebred German Shepard who was born in the Czech Republic. He will be working closely with his handler Officer Joe Stanley.

This month, Renzo and Officer Stanley will be attending K9 Patrol School where Renzo will learn handler protection, suspect apprehension, searching and tracking.

Both officers are expected to hit the streets in April. Renzo will also be trained in drug-sniffing after he finishes patrol school.