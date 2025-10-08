Skip to Content
Car Crash Causes Power Outage on San Marcos Rd.

today at 6:34 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – California Highway Patrol officers closed a portion of N. San Marcos Rd. in Santa Barbara County following a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 4pm Wednesday afternoon.

The crash caused downed power lines.

While SCE crews worked to de-energize the lines, a large groups of cyclists on a charity ride unknowingly road through the closed portion.

CHP officers put up caution tape across the road to make sure drivers and cyclists knew to steer clear.

Your News Channel will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

