Car Crash Causes Power Outage on San Marcos Rd.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – California Highway Patrol officers closed a portion of N. San Marcos Rd. in Santa Barbara County following a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 4pm Wednesday afternoon.

The crash caused downed power lines.

While SCE crews worked to de-energize the lines, a large groups of cyclists on a charity ride unknowingly road through the closed portion.

CHP officers put up caution tape across the road to make sure drivers and cyclists knew to steer clear.

