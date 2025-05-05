Traffic Enforcement Increasing on Rice Ranch Road in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – An Orcutt intersection is getting increased attention from CHP in response to several complaints about reckless driving and excessive speeding.

Rice Ranch Road and Graciosa St. (continuing from Orcutt Rd.) may look like a quiet intersection, especially prior to 7 in the morning, but officials caution drivers to obey driving rules.

Within the last week alone, CHP has made a surprising number of stops for speed violations and running the stop signs at this intersection.

One driver was stopped twice, once for running the stop sign at the intersection and once for speeding on Rice Ranch.

Officers say most of the violations they encountered were in excess of 60 miles per hour in this 45-mph zone.

While initial, minor speeding violations come with a fine, repeated or severe speeding violations can lead to steeper fines, suspension of your driver license, and increases to your insurance rates.

Drivers are advised to follow safe driving practices no matter what time it is, and pedestrians are advised to look both ways when crossing the street and maintain good peripheral awareness.