Skip to Content
Safety

Traffic Enforcement Increasing on Rice Ranch Road in Orcutt

CHP increases enforcement on Rice Ranch Road in Orcutt.
Jarrod Zinn
CHP increases enforcement on Rice Ranch Road in Orcutt.
By
New
Published 11:50 am

ORCUTT, Calif. – An Orcutt intersection is getting increased attention from CHP in response to several complaints about reckless driving and excessive speeding.

Rice Ranch Road and Graciosa St. (continuing from Orcutt Rd.) may look like a quiet intersection, especially prior to 7 in the morning, but officials caution drivers to obey driving rules.

Within the last week alone, CHP has made a surprising number of stops for speed violations and running the stop signs at this intersection.

One driver was stopped twice, once for running the stop sign at the intersection and once for speeding on Rice Ranch.

Officers say most of the violations they encountered were in excess of 60 miles per hour in this 45-mph zone.

While initial, minor speeding violations come with a fine, repeated or severe speeding violations can lead to steeper fines, suspension of your driver license, and increases to your insurance rates.

Drivers are advised to follow safe driving practices no matter what time it is, and pedestrians are advised to look both ways when crossing the street and maintain good peripheral awareness.

Article Topic Follows: Safety

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content