Parking permits will be needed for some Goleta residents this weekend to avoid Deltopia issues

GOLETA, Calif. - The annual unsanctioned event known as 'Deltopia' in Isla Vista will also have impacts on Goleta and some residents will have to be ready for it.

The City of Goleta, in coordination with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, has a special parking permit pass program for this upcoming weekend.

From Friday, April 5th through Sunday, April 7th a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista is expected to restrict parking from non-residents or party people coming in from parking in the Goleta near the areas of Deltopia activities.

This will reduce impacts felt by residents.

The city says: Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.

Each household will receive two passes in their mailbox by Friday, March 29. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window during the restricted hours. Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers, and electronic message boards will be at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Parking restrictions are for Friday and Saturday nights, when most party-goers are expected to be in the area.

Passes should have been received by now. If a resident does not have one, then they could be cited for parking in the area, as would others. The residents can also get more information from Goleta City Hall.