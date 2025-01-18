Skip to Content
Crews rescue woman on Hot Springs Trail Saturday morning

Published 11:17 am

MONTECITO, Calif. – Crews helped rescue a woman suffering a medical emergency on Hot Springs Trail in Montecito just past 10:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The 17-year-old woman suffered the emergency about a half-mile up the trail and emergency personnel contacted her to bring her down in a basket stretcher, detailed the MFPD.

An ambulance eventually took her to the hospital and more information will be provided on the incident as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

