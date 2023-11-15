Hit and miss storm will keep the Central Coast on alert but not likely to get drenched

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The mid-November rain may seem like a left turn from last week's heat, but the first round of late fall moisture will give residents a chance to get the feel of what may be a wet winter.

Forecasters have predicted an El Niño season with water temperatures around the equator sending some indicators that lead to rainy month ahead. In recent years however, many storms have quickly changed in their intensities in a short notice and that's why pre-rainy months preparations and awareness are important.

Public works officials said the best time to prepare for rain is when it is dry.

Rain fell in Goleta, Santa Barbara and San Marcos Pass around 10 a.m. Overall, the weather system has many breaks in it, and this will not be an even spread over the Central Coast.

By Saturday when skies clear, it is estimated from 1-3 inches of rain could fall. No serious flooding is expected, but with any sustained downpour it could foul up some intersections.

Creeks are dry and the hills have a great capacity to absorb the rainfall from several storms before there is a concern.

Areas that had fires and no regrowth will be watched for soil movement for the next three to five years.

