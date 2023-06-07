Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office welcomes 13 new Sheriff’s Deputies

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office got into graduation season when it welcomed 13 academy graduates on Tuesday.

The Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy class of 29 total graduates completed a comprehensive 22-week course in California Peace Officer Standards and Training, a total of 862 hours of instruction.

Just before the full academy graduation ceremony, Sheriff Brown led a swearing-in ceremony where he welcomed the following new deputies: Jose Antonio Blanco, Christian James Cole, Michael Thomas Horton, Christian Alberto Mejia-Paz, Roberto Santana, Elmer Vences, Vicente Cancino, Brett Allen Gregory, Alina Kleemaier, Carlos Antonio Ochoa-Castaneda, Michael Steven Tapia-Chavez, Jay Thomas Wells II, and Fredrick Allen Ysebrands.

Each of those new deputies enjoyed a badge-pinning ceremony with their parents and/or significant others, the culmination of six months of training and learning.

During the ceremony, Sheriff Brown noted the recruits that received a unique honor during their training. Deputy Cole was awarded the Lee Horn Memorial for Most Improved. Deputy Horton was awarded the Leo Ortega Most Inspirational Award. Deputy Tapia-Chavez was awarded the Cops and Kids Award. Deputy Blanco earned the Firearms Proficiency Award. Deputy Wells II was awarded the Report Writing Award. Deputy Balnco was awarded the Scenario Award.

Interested in joining the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office? Visit SBSheriff.org/careers for more information on how to apply.