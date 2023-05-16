Santa Barbara Police remember those who have fallen in the line of duty

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special ceremony at the Santa Barbara Police Headquarters remembered those in the department who have died in the line of duty.

The gathering was part of National Police Week.

Figueroa street was closed at the police station for the event. A Santa Barbara City Fire Department ladder truck was set up to hoist an American Flag over the ceremony area.

Department personnel and the public gathered out front to hear Chief Kelly Gordon and her staff talk about the significance of the annual event.

"I also been to the funerals of many officers who have died in the line of duty unfortunately more than I can count," said Chief Gordon. "For me, this week is impactful in remembering, honoring them and never forgetting and never forgetting their families that this always lives with. It is just something that never goes away. "

As part of the ceremony, a bell was rung that signified the remembrance of officers from the department who lost their lives in the service of their community.

Their names were read off for those in attendance to remember.

Among those in attendance were department Chaplains.