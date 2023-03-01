Large trees topple in the wind closing Highway 101 and taking out power lines in several areas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High winds are roaring through Santa Barbara County after a very wet night, and that's led to power outages and many trees down.

The biggest impact was a Eucalyptus tree, estimated at over 40 feet tall, crashing down on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Traffic was stopped. Some cars were hit by branches. Drivers turned around and went against the grain to go off the on ramps.

Cal Trans, the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Police and Santa Barbara City Fire responded.

Workers with chain saws took on the task of carving up the tree and it took about an hour to open the lanes.

Nearby on McCaw near the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Course, power lines came down, knocking out power for several blocks.

Lines were also ripped out in the area of Sycamore Canyon in Montecito with a closure at Ashley.

There's also been small rock and mudslides on Mission Ridge Road on the Santa Barbara Riviera.

In the overnight hours heavy rain came through to wrap up a week of intense weather. At times the rainfall flooded streets over the curbs including portions of Salinas and in the Funk Zone.

