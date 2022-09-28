Skip to Content
Carpinteria power pole crash sends driver and child to Cottage hospital

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - An out of control vehicle slammed into a power pole on Carpinteria Avenue Wednesday morning about 10 a.m., with a female driver and a child inside.

First responders from the Carpinteria fire department, AMR, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department were on the scene in moments.

It took place just East of City Hall.

The car went across the traffic lanes to hit the pole on the other side of the road.

The cause is not known.

The vehicle occupants were taken to Cottage Hospital for a precautionary check up, but the crash was not described as an injury accident.

The street was closed to thru traffic while the scene was cleaned up.

