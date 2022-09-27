Trail restoration projects begin in the Santa Ynez Valley for vital school safety and community routes

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - The shovels have gone in on the first piece of a newly restored trail grid in the Santa Ynez Valley.

It began this morning on a segment in front of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School on Refugio Road at Highway 246.



Over the years the old trail has been lost to developments on private and public properties including expanded roadway work. Citizens worked with elected officials and the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department to find the old maps, see where the trails were lost, and find funding to make them available again.

The project is supported by the organizational skills and volunteers from the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade and founder Abe Powell.



Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Public Works Transportation Director Chris Sneddon were on hand for the opening work to describe the numerous community meetings and door to door walks that took place to gain community support for the project.



It will extend to Stadium Road with the current phase. Then it will be expanded to Baseline Road. The trails will be improved on both sides of the street for pedestrians, bike rides, and horseback riding.

The long range plans include trails that would connect to the area schools and also the small communities including Ballard.

Another trails project is in the early stages along the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail.



(More details, photos, and video will be added here later today.)