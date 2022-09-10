Safety experts urge caution amidst rain and thunderstorms

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- With rain and thunderstorms predicted for the weekend, safety experts are encouraging people to be aware of safety precautions.

There will be a higher chance of accidents due to the rain.

Scott Safechuck from Santa Barbara County Fire wants people to know about the dangers of swimming in the ocean and kayaking in the creeks.

He explained that ocean and creek runoff includes animal excrement that poses huge health hazards. Drowning poses a huge risk because of debris and vegetation that gets swept into these water sources.

The rain can also affect areas that have recently burned.

Burn scars, which are the areas fires have previously burned through, can have issues with rain for up to 5 years.

A lot of rain can wash the hillside off in these areas where no vegetation is there to keep the hillside in place. A lot of rainfall can lead to mudslides.