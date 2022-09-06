‘Misery’ describes the feeling for those without cooling relief during prolonged heat wave

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The famous Mediterranean climate of the Santa Barbara County coastline has not been able to hold off the intense heat bearing down on California to start the month.

Just being hot for a day or two is one thing. Five days of it is misery.

There are many renters without air conditioned units, and in most cases, box fans can't keep up with the broiling temperatures baking their units.

Over the Labor Day weekend, it was not uncommon to find windows and doors open on properties during the later hours throughout Santa Barbara.

The cooler air recovery has been slow, and, for example, Sunday morning it was 92 degrees in Montecito at 10:30 a.m.

The state and local governments have identified some cooling center locations. They have included the Carpinteria and Goleta Libraries.

For a full map go to : CAL OES