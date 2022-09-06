Skip to Content
Safety
By
Published 11:57 am

‘Misery’ describes the feeling for those without cooling relief during prolonged heat wave

A cooling center map is available for those looking for heat relief on the Central Coast.
CalOES
A cooling center map is available for those looking for heat relief on the Central Coast.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The famous Mediterranean climate of the Santa Barbara County coastline has not been able to hold off the intense heat bearing down on California to start the month.

Just being hot for a day or two is one thing. Five days of it is misery.

There are many renters without air conditioned units, and in most cases, box fans can't keep up with the broiling temperatures baking their units.

Over the Labor Day weekend, it was not uncommon to find windows and doors open on properties during the later hours throughout Santa Barbara.

The cooler air recovery has been slow, and, for example, Sunday morning it was 92 degrees in Montecito at 10:30 a.m.

The state and local governments have identified some cooling center locations.  They have included the Carpinteria and  Goleta Libraries.
For a full map go to :  CAL OES

Article Topic Follows: Safety
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content