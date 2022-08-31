Safety alert: School zones fill up with cars and students with more attending classes in-person

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With more students out of their Zoom classes from home and back to campuses, drivers are seeing more bus, pedestrian, and bike traffic around schools.

It has caught some drivers off guard in areas where school bus routes are located and children, their parents and inattentive drivers are coming together.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has positioned officers in areas where traffic accidents and vehicle counts are the highest. They are often near school zones.

Targeted areas include Cliff Drive on the Mesa where three elementary schools are located along with Santa Barbara City College. It's also a street known for vehicles that exceed the speed limit in part because of its sloping hill.

The National Transportation Safety Board says:

Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed up — because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.

Red flashing lights mean stop — and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus — because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.

Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.

Children should arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Parents are advised to teach them to play it SAFE:

S tay five steps away from the curb.

tay five steps away from the curb. A lways wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.

lways wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board. F ace forward after finding a seat on the bus.

ace forward after finding a seat on the bus. Exit the bus after it stops and look left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.

