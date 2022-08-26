New signs help with shared space issues on the  State St. promenade



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you strolled down the middle of State St. in downtown Santa Barbara's newer promenade to talk about the day's happenings, you would more than likely be very aware of your surroundings to make sure you don't have a bad hit from a passing vehicle.



The popular area for pedestrians is also sometimes more popular for bike riders and others on wheels.

That could include skateboards, single wheels, scooters, and even the hybrid designs such as the beach chair on wheels that's often whizzing through about three feet high from the ground.



Cars are only on the cross streets but everyone and everything do come together at the intersections.



It's been a lively change to the street but at times, the complaints have been emotional.

The speedy ebikes are one of the top worries.

The City of Santa Barbara has recently put up new safety signs to educate the public on the shared area, with a reminder of safety and spacing.

It's a step that many people say has been necessary, but it will work only if those who have been on higher speed risky rides, tap the brakes a little more often, and ride a little softer when they are around pedestrians.

Some shoppers have said the blending of so many uses in one area has not been comfortable for them to shop or come to the area to dine.

