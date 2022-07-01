Experts chime in on how to stay safe July 4th weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - First responders are urging visitors to stay safe July 4th weekend.

Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, drowning, and accidents related to intoxication are of utmost concern.

Santa Barbara County Fire Spokesperson Scott Safechuck says, "Illegal fireworks can cause hand injuries, eye injuries... and a lot of the times those happen to children."

Children are also susceptible to water related injuries.

Santa Barbara Aquatic Supervisor Tony Sholl emphasizes the importance of water safety stating, "A lot of people want to come out and bring floaties and everything for their kids, but it really needs to be lifeguard approved."

Sholl adds that stingrays pose a threat to swimmers, as well, saying "We like to say do the stingray shuffle. So let's just shuffle your feet as you're going into the water to let the stingrays know you're coming."

Whether swimming, hiking, or sunbathing both fire officials and water safety experts maintain that staying hydrated is critical.

Montecito Fire Battalion Chief recommends, " If you're gonna go hiking this weekend, bring plenty of water. Let a loved one know where you're going to be and what time you're going to return."

Tony Sholl advises drinking at least a glass of water an hour. He recommends doubling this quantity depending on how active you are.

Whereas water intake is highly encouraged, alcohol consumption on the beach is strictly prohibited.