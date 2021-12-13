Rain concerns grow in Alisal Fire burn area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- A "Thank You Firefighters" sign hangs on the Brinkman Ranch gate near the Alisal Fire burn area.

It has been two months since that fire destroyed a dozen homes and burned more than 17,000 acres.

Santa Barbara County issued an emergency declaration and upgraded Sunday's warning to a mandatory evacuation order around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

With heavy rain in the forecast residents have been since Sunday to be prepared to evacuate in a moment's notice.

Locals are well aware of what can happen. They saw a debris flow after the historic Thomas Fire that killed 23 people and destroyed and damaged hundreds of homes in Montecito on January, 9 2018.

The County is preparing for the worst with equipment and personal located at strategic places along the coast.

AAA crews helping someone who ran out of gas on the 101 are advising people to slow down in the rain, and to give the cars in front added space to hit the brakes.