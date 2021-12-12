Santa Barbara County declares local emergency as evacuation orders go into place near Alisal Fire burn scar

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local emergency was declared by Santa Barbara County Officials ahead of Monday's storm.

The declaration comes as evacuation warnings issued for people living near the Alisal Fire burn scar were upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders as the storm system made its way to the area Monday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County officials declared a local emergency on Monday. The declaration clears the way for all county resources to be made available to respond to the storm. The proclamation also helps the county receive state and federal assistance for emergency response.

The evacuation warning was issued at noon Sunday for the following areas:

West of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean.

On Monday, those warnings were upgraded to evacuation orders meaning people in the affected areas must leave immediately due to life-threatening conditions. The evacuation order went into effect at noon and people were told to be out of the area by sunset or by 4 p.m.

For an interactive map of the evacuation order, click here.

Rain is expected to hit the area Monday afternoon and with it bring the risk of debris flows and flooding.

Officials had said Sunday that the evacuation warning was issued with the assumption that it would become a mandatory evacuation order when the storm arrived Monday.

Those who live in the affected area are urged to have a plan and be ready to leave immediately. Drivers should also check road conditions before heading on the roadways.

In addition to the evacuation order, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 6 p.m. Those who choose to stay in their homes were told to be prepared to stay inside for several days as emergency crews might not be able to access their property if roadways are damaged.

An evacuation center was set to open at 6 p.m. Monday at the Santa Barbara City College Wake Center at 300 N. Turnpike Road.

For animal evacuation assistance, call the Animal Services Hotline at 805-681-4332. After normal business hours, call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 and ask to speak with on-call Animal Control Officer.

For additional evacuation information, contact the American Red Cross at 805-901-0845. For more incident information and preparedness tips, go to ReadySBC.org.