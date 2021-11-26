Injured woman rescued from Montecito area hiking trail

MONTECITO, Calif. – Firefighters and search and rescue crews rescued a woman from a Montecito area hiking trail after she suffered an ankle injury while on a hike.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on the Hot Springs trail in the hills above Montecito.

Montecito Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team responded to the popular hiking trail after a 61-year-old woman hurt her ankle while on the hike and was unable to keep going.

Crews hiked up to the woman's location, loaded her into an off-road stretcher and brought her down the trail.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.