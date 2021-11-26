Skip to Content
Safety
By
Published 5:03 pm

Injured woman rescued from Montecito area hiking trail

A 61-year-old woman was rescued from a Montecito hiking trail Friday
Montecito Fire Department
A 61-year-old woman was rescued from a Montecito hiking trail Friday

MONTECITO, Calif. – Firefighters and search and rescue crews rescued a woman from a Montecito area hiking trail after she suffered an ankle injury while on a hike.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on the Hot Springs trail in the hills above Montecito.

Montecito Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team responded to the popular hiking trail after a 61-year-old woman hurt her ankle while on the hike and was unable to keep going.

Crews hiked up to the woman's location, loaded her into an off-road stretcher and brought her down the trail.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Safety
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content