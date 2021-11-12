Skip to Content
Safety
By
Published 11:36 am

Planned burns underway in Santa Barbara, SLO Counties

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – Planned burns are underway in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The "prescribed burns" are a strategy used in hopes of preventing larger wildfires. The burns started Friday morning and some could last three to four days.

Photos of a burn in Avila Beach were posted on Twitter by Cal Fire. The planned burn was happening above Point San Luis Lighthouse on Diablo Canyon property, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters said smoke was drifting away from the surrounding communities and dispersing well.

The Avila Beach burn was expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Friday.

Safety
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content