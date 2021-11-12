Planned burns underway in Santa Barbara, SLO Counties

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – Planned burns are underway in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The "prescribed burns" are a strategy used in hopes of preventing larger wildfires. The burns started Friday morning and some could last three to four days.

Photos of a burn in Avila Beach were posted on Twitter by Cal Fire. The planned burn was happening above Point San Luis Lighthouse on Diablo Canyon property, Cal Fire said.

The Lighthouse fire hazard reduction burn is a go. Smoke is drifting away from the surrounding communities and is dispersing very well. Burning is expected to be completed by 6:00 p.m. #CountyOfSLO #AvilaBeach pic.twitter.com/1rjvNyshuj — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 12, 2021

Firefighters said smoke was drifting away from the surrounding communities and dispersing well.

The Avila Beach burn was expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Friday.