Camarillo police asking for public’s help identifying young woman

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Police and sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a young woman who was found wandering the streets of Camarillo early Thursday morning.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the Camarillo Police Department, the girl was found in the area of Flynn Road and Mission Oaks Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the girl appears to be deaf and possibly autistic.

She was wearing a blue nightgown and socks when she was found, police said. She has no identification or identifiable marks, scars or tattoos.

She's described as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Detectives estimate she is between the ages of 13 and 17.

They have been unable to determine the girl's identity, but she did write down the name 'Maria Alvarez' when communicating with deputies.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the girl's possible identity to contact them as soon as possible. Information can be directed to Ventura County Sheriff's detective Aaron Grass at 805-384-4726.