How safe is your kid’s Halloween costume? Santa Barbara first responders offer advice for safe trick-or-treating

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Halloween weekend is approaching. Kids and their parents will dress up as some of their favorite characters, superheroes and role models.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Services are helping parents and their kids stay safe during Halloween. Every day this week they will post safety tips.

When it comes to costume shopping first responders remind parents to keep their trick-or-treaters as visible as possible. “On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year,” wrote Santa Barbara City Fire Department’s bilingual outreach coordinator, Liliana Encinas.

She recommends trick-or-treaters bring flashlights or glow sticks with them. Use reflective tape and stickers on the costume or bags. When it comes to costumes, length is important. Too big of a costume could be a tripping hazard. And using face paint and makeup will allow more visibility for the trick-or-treater than a Halloween mask.

For more safety tips visit the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Services’ Facebook pages.