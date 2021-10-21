Injured hiker rescued from Montecito trail during late night hike

MONTECITO, Calif. – A hiker who was injured during a moonlit hike in Montecito was rescued by search and rescue crews Wednesday evening.

The Montecito Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team responded to Cold Spring Trail around 9:45 p.m. after a man misstepped and suffered a serious ankle injury while hiking with a group of friends.

The group of hikers were well-equipped, experienced and regularly complete night time hikes, Montecito Fire said.

Crews hiked to the man's location, assessed his injuries, and loaded him up and brought him back down the trail. He was later taken to the hospital by ambulance.

One of the members of the hiking group told NewsChannel 3-12 that the man's injury will likely require surgery. The Montecito Fire Department said he could be back on the trails "before too long."