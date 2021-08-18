Santa Maria City Fire Department recruitment underway

Safety

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - If you've thought about becoming a firefighter now is a good time to talk to the Santa Maria City Fire Department.

The Santa Maria City Fire Department is looking to fill about ten full-time positions in its current recruitment drive.

There's no age requirement to apply but it's not a job for everyone.

Potential candidates will have to pass an initial physical agility test in order to qualify. Background checks and other testing are also part of the recruitment process.

"We're looking for team players, customer service-oriented, people that are going to fit in well with this department as well as within this community," said Santa Maria City Fire Department Battalion Chief Evan Scott. "People that are very motivated and excited to be a part of a very good department."

The City of Santa Maria offers a competitive pay and benefits package for newly hired firefighters.

Applications are being taken now in person or online.

Another place to consider if you want to become a firefighter is the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Academy at its campus near Lompoc.

Academy graduates are recruited and hired every year by local, regional and statewide firefighting agencies.