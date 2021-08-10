‘Upfront’ with Santa Barbara Police Department features videos on operations

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is releasing a series of videos to show its operational activities in several areas. The first is on homelessness and how the department is handing issues relating to those without shelter.

Interim Police Chief Barney Melekian is featured in the video talking about the department, the services it offers and the challenges it has.

"I have been in the law enforcement business for a very long time," said Melekian. He says his efforts to deal with the homeless has been going on for 40 years. "It's more than just providing a place to live," he said.

He said mental health, housing and other services are necessary as a part of a community response to homelessness.

The new video is shot in Alameda Park which recently had a number of tents and homeless hang outs. It's also an area where families gather and a children's area is located.

The city has been enforcing the overnight camping ban and other similar rules.

Recently there has been a large scale collaboration with several agencies on cleaning up fire prone homeless camps. It came at the direction of the Santa Barbara City Council.

This decision also included identifying a hotel for the homeless for 120 days based on the fire dangers that exisit in specific camps and the Union Pacific railroad corridor.

The Loma fire recently was an arson fire. It was in an area of homeless camps but was not specifically related to a camp, and instead, police say it was a fire started by a specific individual.

