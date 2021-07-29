Ventura Fire to increase wildfire defensible space inspections in August

Safety

VENTURA, Calif. - During a regular meeting on May 24, 2021, the Ventura City Council voted to approve the city's adopted fee schedule and authorize the Ventura Fire Department to begin billing for defensible space and other fire inspections.

Earlier this year, Ventura Fire mailed 6,500 notices to city property owners reminding community members to perform fire hazard reduction clearance by May 18, 2021.

Beginning August 23, 2021, defensible space inspections and associated activities will be billable according to the City's adopted fee schedule, effective July 23, 2021.

“Fire season is here and if you have not yet completed your brush clearance to create 100 feet of defensible space, act now for the safety of your community,” said Ventura Fire Marshal Joe Morelli. “Properties with good defensible space stand a better chance of survival during a wildfire.”

City Fire explained that "defensible space" is the area around a structure, free of flammable plants and objects, that creates a zone in which firefighters can operate safely in order to help protect a home during a wildfire.

This space must be wide enough to prevent flames from easily breaching it, thus reducing the amount of heat reaching the structure.

Firefighters said the defensible space for each structure varies depending on the type of vegetation and topography found in the area.

In 2021, Ventura Fire’s goal is to inspect 6,500 properties in very high, high and moderate fire hazard areas in Ventura. This is reportedly a 900% increase from the 580 annual inspections previously performed.

First inspections are billable at $21 per inspection, plus associated fees totaling $38.97, per the City’s fee schedule.

To avoid additional inspections and subsequent fees, residents can correct violations and email pictures showing compliance to fhrp@cityofventura.ca.gov before re-inspection.

To find out if a parcel has been approved, please call 805-658-4709 or send an email to fhrp@cityofventura.ca.gov. For questions regarding a bill or the billing process, please call 888-650-5320, or send an email to inspections@firerecoveryusa.com.

For additional information on the Fire Hazard Reduction Program, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/FHRP.