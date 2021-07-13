Bomb squad called in after suspicious device found near Santa Maria park

Safety

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department investigated a suspicious device found near Rotary Centennial Park Tuesday evening.

At around 5:45 p.m., police responded for a report of a small "cylinder device" resembling a pipe bomb.

Out of an abundance of caution, police called in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Bomb Squad to respond to investigate.

Police had the area surrounding the park closed down during the investigation. That closure was expected to remain in place for several hours, police said.