Summer crowds increasing, lifeguards on alert with multiple responsibilities

Lifeguards are set for big summertime crowds along the Central Coast. (Photo: John Palminteri)
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Summertime crowds are coming out strong after the COVID-19 rules eased back last month, and the beaches are one area where the impact is being felt.

Lifeguards along the Santa Barbara waterfront have a large area of responsibilities and they can increase with the surge of people coming to the waterfront. It was evident on the July Fourth weekend.

Going forward it's expected to be a very busy six to eight week period of time, in the core of summer, before school resumes.

The lifeguard stations along the Santa Barbara waterfront are fully staffed and are already busy responding to calls.

These days the waters are full of more than just swimmers and boogie boarders in the near shore waves.

There are also an increasing number of surfers, paddle boarders, kite surfers, kayaks, inflatables and many other water crafts that can be fun one moment, and a problem the next.

Lifeguards are urging the public to be familiar with the way they recreate in the water, be aware of the conditions and do all they can to prevent accidents. That would include using their boats and boards in a safe manner.

