Cliff collapses near Del Playa property in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County personnel have cordoned off a section of a beachside cliff in Isla Vista after it collapsed suddenly Thursday afternoon.

The county said the bluff is part of a private property near the 6500 block of Del Playa. The face of the cliff came crashing to the ground around 12:30 p.m.

County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said there were no earthquakes registered in the area, so it is unclear exactly what caused the cliff to collapse.

Three other small landslides were reported recently in the area. Eliason said beachgoers and residents should keep a safe distance from the cliff equal to one-and-a-half times the height of the cliff.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection to the slides.

County Parks and Recreation set up stakes and caution tape around the collapsed section of cliff to prevent people from getting too close.