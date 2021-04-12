Man who died after falling from sailboat at Point Conception identified

Safety

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man who died after falling off the side of a sailboat near Point Conception over the weekend has been identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the sheriff's office, the man has been identified as Jean-Denis Muys, 58, of Menlo Park.

Muys was declared dead after his body was recovered about a mile off the coast at Jalama Beach.

The US Coast Guard responded after receiving a mayday broadcast from a 27-foot catamaran stating that a man had fallen overboard. The man's wife was left alone on the boat.

Muys's body was hoisted out of the water and flown to the Santa Barbara Airport where an ambulance was standing by, but he was declared deceased at the scene.

The man's wife was rescued by the Coast Guard after the boat ran aground while her husband was being flown to the airport. She was rescued from the boat and flown to the airport for evaluation. The boat was towed away for salvage.