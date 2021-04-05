Santa Barbara County seeking public input on 5-year Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

Safety

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The County of Santa Barbara announced it is seeking the public’s input for its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (MJHMP).

The purpose of the MJHMP Update is to improve disaster preparedness and reduce or eliminate risks to the community, life, and property.

The Update aims to identify local hazards and mitigation measures to reduce risks. The county described “Mitigation measures” as actions or policies implemented to reduce or minimize the potential for an adverse impact, such as creating fire safety setbacks to reduce the potential for a fire to spread.

Residents can help identify risks in their community by filling out a brief survey online. The survey can be taken anonymously and includes questions about your experiences with local hazards, threats, potential mitigation measures and feedback on the most effective ways to alert the public during an emergency.

The public is also encouraged to learn more about the project and sign up to receive updates on the project website.

Public workshops will be announced throughout 2021 and early 2022 to continue discussing community hazards and mitigation measures.

The MJHMP was last published in 2017, with updates required every five years. The next update will be published in 2022.

The MJHMP Update is in coordination with the county’s eight incorporated cities, unincorporated communities, Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Montecito Fire Protection District, Montecito Water District, and County public safety departments, as well as support and review from the State of California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

For questions, contact the County Office of Emergency Management at

805-681-5526.