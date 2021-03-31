Funk zone safety increases with new traffic controls

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With more traffic and growing crowds in the Funk Zone these days, Santa Barbara's Public Works Department has added new safety measures.

The corner of Yanonali and Santa Barbara Street now has four-way stop signs, curb extensions and new lighting.

It's one of the busiest intersections in the area.

The project was funded through Measure A, voter backed, transportation tax funds and approved by SBCAG (Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.)

Often drivers find themselves in a crowded area with bicyclists, pedestrians and tourist related vehicles such as surreys, all sharing streets that were not made for this kind of load.

On weekends for example, thousands are in the area enjoying the shops, restaurants, breweries and wine tasting.

Over the last few years, more stop signs, bike racks and other transportation issues have been added in to the area.