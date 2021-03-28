Skip to Content
Three hikers rescued by Santa Barbara County emergency crews in one night

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire and AMR responded to three hikers in need Saturday evening in the South County area.

The first incident involved two hikers in need of rescue near the Devils Canyon area off of Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara.

Fire crews responded around 5:06 p.m. with engines and County Air Support Copter 3. They were informed that one of the hikers was suffering from a leg injury while the other suffered from dehydration.

When Copter 3 arrived at the scene, they hoisted a paramedic down to the location of the hikers. The paramedic assessed the injured hiker and hoisted them up into the helicopter before transporting them to the hospital for further treatment.

The dehydrated hiker was able to make it to the top of the road where they met up with ground resources who treated the hiker at the scene.

Both hikers were in their 30's and 40's.

The second hiker incident occured at the Gaviota Wind Caves around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters said a single hiker suffered from a lower extremity injury. That hiker was retrieved by firefighters using a Stokes Basket and wheeled out of the wind caves to a waiting ambulance. They were then driven to the hospital for treatment.

Outdoors / Santa Barbara - South County
