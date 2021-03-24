In a bumpy decision process a new bike path and paseo route is approved in Santa Barbara

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's not often two agencies in Santa Barbara are in a dispute that lands in front of the city council but it happened this week over a bike plan to connect the Westside of the city to downtown with a new, safer route.

It's called the Westside Community Paseo.

Originally, as part of the city's master plan it went through a review in 2015. Residents on Micheltorena Street were not happy with the impacts on parking and several other issues.

Listening sessions were held. Eventually with the input of the community members Sola Street was the preferred route.

In that it crosses into downtown Santa Barbara which is the historic El Pueblo Viejo district, it comes with a deeper scrutiny.

The Historic Landmarks Commission did not support the design in that area and rejected the project.

It was appealed Tuesday to the City Council by the Public Works Department. If the project was put on hold, a funding deadline would be lost. That is a $4.4-million transportation grant the city was counting on.

The council has approved the project and urged the review boards to work closer to resolve these issues earlier in the future.

