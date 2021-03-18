SLO County health officials urge community to watch out for vaccine scams

Safety

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Health officials in San Luis Obispo County are urging residents to be wary of scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine that have been popping up across numerous platforms.

Scammers have reportedly used telemarketing calls, email, text messages, social media platforms and door-to-door visits to spread COVID-19-related scams.

But the county said, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“The vaccine brings great promise that we will soon be able to return back to a more normal life,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Unfortunately, some people want to take advantage of people’s desire to get vaccinated for their own criminal benefit.”

The county released the following ways you can spot a potential scam:

Being asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine sooner.

Requirements to provide credit card information for "shipping purposes".

Charging a fee to gain access to a vaccine or to add a person's name to a vaccine waiting list.

Offers by marketers to sell or ship doses of vaccine for payment.

Receiving ads or surveys for vaccines through social media platforms or unfamiliar email addresses.

Claims of FDA approval for a vaccine or treatment of which you've never heard.

In general, the county advises residents to double-check the spelling of website addresses that look reputable, as they may be imitations of a real site.

If you are still unsure whether or not a message you received is legitimate, you can reach out to the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444 and a staff member will help you determine if the message you received is real or a scam.

If you believe you have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, you are urged to report it immediately to:

HHS-OIG Hotline : 1-800-HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov

: 1-800-HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov FBI Hotline : 1-800-CALL-FBI or ic3.gov

: 1-800-CALL-FBI or ic3.gov CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE

You can check for the latest SLO County COVID-19 information at www.RecoverSLO.org/vaccine.

