Dog shot by Morro Bay police officer

Safety

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A dog was shot by a Morro Bay police officer Saturday night after it allegedly attacked the officer.

Police responded to a home on the 500 block of Atascadero Road at around 9 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance and assault.

Officers arrived on scene and were handling the investigation. That's when police said the dog came out of the home and attacked an officer, knocking him to the ground.

The officer said he shot the dog after it aggressively attacked him.

The dog was transported to a veterinarian for treatment. Police said the dog is still alive but its condition is unclear.

The officer was not injured, according to police.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services was contacted and will investigate the dog's actions. The officer's action will be reviewed by the police department to determine if use of force was properly applied.