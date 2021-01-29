Skip to Content
Safety
today at 11:26 am
Published 11:38 am

Storm aftermath response aims at debris cleanup, flooded streets and a stranded boat removal

Rain runoff SB Eastside
Rainfall over ran many drains on private property this week. (Photo: John Palminteri)
Rain run off
Rainfall over ran many drains on private property this week causing street flooding in some areas. (Photo: John Palminteri)
Debris removal
Rainfall caused street flooding and shredded trees on the South Coast this week. (Photo: John Palminteri)
Stranded boat
The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol assisted the owner of a stranded vessel on East Beach during the recent storm. (Photo: John Palminteri)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Drains were gushing over at many locations in Santa Barbara County with the last shot of intense rain passing through this morning.

Some were loaded with debris from the hours of runoff that hit the area. The atmospheric river route went from north to south, stalling out at times and dumping five to 11 inches of rain in some areas.

Impressive numbers were recorded on rain guages in Lompoc, Gaviota, Refugio and San Marcos Pass Thursday. Wednesday and in the overnight hours San Luis Obispo carried the heaviest load with rain gushing through areas including Avila Beach and Cambria.

Santa Barbara Public Works crews have been up since dawn picking up tree limbs and trying to reopen drains.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol has been assisting the owner of a fishing boats who was stranded on East Beach, and lodged in the sand. The rescue was taking place at high tide with a rope line from vessel to vessel.

Caltrans worked throughout the night in problematic areas including the Ortega Hill on ramp and northbound Highway 101 just past Olive Mill Rd. where a drain failed and water overwhelmed the number two lane.

Street flooding was reported in the last 24 hours on Turnpike at Calle Real and Richland Drive in Santa Barbara.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

